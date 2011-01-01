Involve your neighbourhood, ask about our 10% off spider sprays in same street deal
Involve your neighbourhood, ask about our 10% off spider sprays in same street deal
At BK Pest management Pest Control, we are committed to providing top-quality pest control services to both residential and commercial clients. Our team of experienced professionals are equipped to handle all types of pests, including ants, spiders, fleas, cockroaches, wasps, rodents, termites, and more. We understand the importance of keeping your home or business pest-free, and we take pride in delivering effective solutions that are tailored to your specific needs. Contact us today to schedule an appointment!
0493 775 963 Not comfortable calling? Feel free to send me a text message for any enquiries. bkpestmanagement@gmail.com
Open today
08:00 am – 04:00 pm
At BK Pest Management, we strive to provide top quality pest control services to our clients. Our mission is to keep your home and business pest-free with the least amount of disruption to your daily life.
We believe in using environmentally friendly products and techniques to eliminate pests. Our approach is safe for your family, pets, and the environment.
Based in Gippsland, here at BK Pest Management we're lucky to be able to provide our services to a wide range of locations. Growing up in the small town of Yarram in South Gippsland, I am well aware of small towns being under serviced and forgotten about. Please don't hesitate to enquire about our services no matter your location.
European wasps causing you grief? ask about our spring and summer baiting programs.
Rodent management plans for all residential and commercial needs.
BK Pest management
Copyright © 2023 BK Pest Management - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.